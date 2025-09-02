The Rock unlikely to wrestle in WWE anytime soon - Reports

Those who were hoping to see WWE icon The Rock back in the squared circle shouldn't get their hopes up. The Final Boss' in-ring future looks bleak, according to a new report.The Rock's sporadic WWE appearances since late last year have left fans with more questions than answers. He hasn't appeared on TV since Elimination Chamber, the infamous night when John Cena turned heel on Cody Rhodes after the American Nightmare rejected the offer to sell his soul to the Final Boss.His lack of involvement throughout Cena's heel run didn't sit well with some fans. During his time away from TV, The Rock has been busy fulfilling his Hollywood commitments and has several big projects lined up for him.He recently went viral for his new slimmed-down look, having shed 60 lbs. The Rock's transformation has left some fans concerned and wondering what it means for his future in the wrestling industry.PWInsider recently reported that The Rock is set to work with Martin Scorsese for a crime drama described as 'Goodfellas meets The Departed.' The Final Boss's packed schedule means he won't be getting back to the ring anytime soon.&quot;Given that he's prepping to film a new movie with legendary director Martin Scorsese as well, it's probably fair to say Johnson isn't seeking to return to the ring anytime soon&quot; [H/T PWInsider]Does WWE legend The Rock have one more match left in him?Speaking on Pardon My Take, Cody Rhodes said The Rock has a few more matches left in him, with him being one of his potential opponents.The American Nightmare added that he would love to see the Final Boss face his cousin, Roman Reigns.&quot;I think he has two matches he has to do. I’m not putting any pressure on anyone. I’d love to see if him and his cousin Roman Reigns ever have this encounter, maybe it’s the greatest match we never get, just because of timing, whatever it may be. And I think we need to finish our own story with him and with myself, but we’ll see.” (H/T- Sescoops)The Brahma Bull last competed in a WWE ring at WrestleMania XL, where he pinned Rhodes in a tag team match featuring Reigns and Rollins. Will he return in time for WrestleMania 42? Only time will tell.