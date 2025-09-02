  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Rock
  • The Rock unlikely to wrestle in WWE anytime soon - Reports

The Rock unlikely to wrestle in WWE anytime soon - Reports

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Sep 02, 2025 03:03 GMT
The Rock (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The Rock (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Those who were hoping to see WWE icon The Rock back in the squared circle shouldn't get their hopes up. The Final Boss' in-ring future looks bleak, according to a new report.

Ad

The Rock's sporadic WWE appearances since late last year have left fans with more questions than answers. He hasn't appeared on TV since Elimination Chamber, the infamous night when John Cena turned heel on Cody Rhodes after the American Nightmare rejected the offer to sell his soul to the Final Boss.

His lack of involvement throughout Cena's heel run didn't sit well with some fans. During his time away from TV, The Rock has been busy fulfilling his Hollywood commitments and has several big projects lined up for him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He recently went viral for his new slimmed-down look, having shed 60 lbs. The Rock's transformation has left some fans concerned and wondering what it means for his future in the wrestling industry.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

PWInsider recently reported that The Rock is set to work with Martin Scorsese for a crime drama described as 'Goodfellas meets The Departed.' The Final Boss's packed schedule means he won't be getting back to the ring anytime soon.

Ad
"Given that he's prepping to film a new movie with legendary director Martin Scorsese as well, it's probably fair to say Johnson isn't seeking to return to the ring anytime soon" [H/T PWInsider]
Ad

Does WWE legend The Rock have one more match left in him?

Speaking on Pardon My Take, Cody Rhodes said The Rock has a few more matches left in him, with him being one of his potential opponents.

The American Nightmare added that he would love to see the Final Boss face his cousin, Roman Reigns.

"I think he has two matches he has to do. I’m not putting any pressure on anyone. I’d love to see if him and his cousin Roman Reigns ever have this encounter, maybe it’s the greatest match we never get, just because of timing, whatever it may be. And I think we need to finish our own story with him and with myself, but we’ll see.” (H/T- Sescoops)

The Brahma Bull last competed in a WWE ring at WrestleMania XL, where he pinned Rhodes in a tag team match featuring Reigns and Rollins. Will he return in time for WrestleMania 42? Only time will tell.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications