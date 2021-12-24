The Rock and Nick Khan both ranked on Variety 500 Most Influencial Buisness Leaders list

It was recently revealed that The Rock, and current WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan were lifelong friends. The pair have also been linked in other ways of late, with both men being listed on Variety's 500 Most Influential Business Leaders list.

Nick Khan was described by Variety as follows:

"Khan joined WWE in August 2020, leaving his post as co-head of the television department at CAA, where he won his future employers over by negotiating domestic media rights deals that were 3.6 times richer than their previous agreements. It was more of the same in January 2021, when he and his boss, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, negotiated a five-year pact reportedly worth more than $1 billion with longtime partner NBCUniversal, granting its platform Peacock exclusive streaming rights to WWE Network in the U.S. Khan also closed deals for a Netflix documentary on McMahon, an audio content partnership with Spotify/The Ringer, a limited scripted series with Blumhouse and a “Friday Night SmackDown” event staged as part of the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami in July 2021."

WWE Superstar-turned-Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has the following biography:

"Wrestler-turned-acting-sensation Johnson remains busy on multiple screens. His autobiographical NBC sitcom “Young Rock” debuted to big ratings in February 2021, earning a second season pickup, and he reigns as Hollywood’s highest-paid actor, earning an estimated $87.5 million in fiscal 2020, per Forbes. He’s further following 2021 starring roles in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and Netflix thriller “Red Notice” with turns as DC Comics superheroes, playing the title character in “Shazam!” spin-off “Black Adam” while voicing Krypto the Superdog in the animated “DC League of Super Pets,” both set for 2022. Johnson also owns the tequila brand Teremana and the football league XFL, which he purchased with business partner Dany Garcia in 2020."

The Rock starred in Netflix's biggest movie ever

In his recent Netflix release, 'Red Notice' became the biggest movie to date for the popular streaming platform. The film starred The Rock alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, with the former WWE star as an FBI agent. Johnson recently reacted to the good news on Instagram, posting:

"Nyet politsiya… Not a COP! 🤬🤬🤣 Here’s my slick talkin’ frenemy @vancityreynolds and I, giving you a taste of why RED NOTICE has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX!!! In under two weeks, we’ve shattered all records and we have many weeks to go. THANK YOU GUYS and enjoy RED NOTICE this weekend around the world"

There have also been plans revealed for a sequel to the hit motion picture, with The Rock stating that he is eager to continue starring in the franchise.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see The Rock back in WWE some time in 2022? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Ryan K Boman