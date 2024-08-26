The Rock pays an emotional tribute to his late father on his birthday

The Rock had an admittedly complicated relationship with his father "The Soulman" Rocky Johnson. On what would have been his 80th birthday, The Great One paid a touching tribute.

As you probably know, The Rock's relationship with his father was a tumultuous one. By all accounts, it was his mother Ata "Maivia" Johnson who had a bigger role in raising him. Still, The Rock would never have been introduced to the world of wrestling without his father (and grandfather "High Chief" Peter Maivia).

In a very emotional tribute post on Instagram - he would pay tribute to his father who would have turned eighty years old on the 24th of August.

The Brahma Bull also inducted his own father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008. Rocky Johnson was a pioneering black wrestler who is considered a major trailblazer in the wrestling business. Along with the incredible impact of the Anoa'i family, it's no surprise that The Great One made it to where he did.

John Cena named the one man who he thinks is greater than The Rock

To many, John Cena and The Great One are among the greatest of all time for various reasons. While The People's Champion didn't have longevity on the top, it was the impact he made in the short time he was on top that raised his profile to be in the argument for GOAT status.

In a recent interview with Club Shay Shay, John Cena named the man he thinks has surpassed The Rock - his cousin Roman Reigns.

"[The] Rock would be second [greatest of all time] 'cause [The] Rock did the same thing in the '90s but this is the one time I can say this, 'cause [The] Rock is always number one. Roman's numbers have been better than Dwayne's," Cena said. [47:32 - 47:44]

It's hard to argue against Roman Reigns being the greatest to ever come out of the Anoa'i family. While The Final Boss might be the most popular by quite a distance, one could argue that Roman's accomplishments far surpass that of him or even other major names like Yokozuna.

