The Rock picks the "greatest of all time"; says Stone Cold is a "close 2nd"

The Rock had an interesting pick for the "Greatest of all time".

He put his arch-rival Stone Cold on the second spot.

The Rock and Austin

WWE veteran The Rock recently took to Twitter and posted an interesting response to a question put up by the official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX. The handle asked fans to pick the "Greatest of all time" in pro-wrestling, with the choices being The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Brahma Bull stated that it's an easy one for him, and recalled how when he was broke and had been evicted at the age of 15, a certain former pro-wrestling personality let him live with him in Nashville. He then revealed that person to be "Downtown Bruno", famously known among fans as Harvey Wippleman.

The Rock further made it clear that Stone Cold Steve Austin comes a close second for him, behind Wippleman. Check out the tweet below:

In wrestling? Easy answer; when I was 15 (broke & evicted) this man let me live with him in Nashville 🙏🏾

Downtown Bruno.

Most don’t know who Bruno is but a few do.

My brother @steveaustinBSR comes in a very close 2nd 🤣

Cheers to life’s wild and unpredictable journey 🍻#goat https://t.co/quc12kXqys — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 27, 2020

The Rock hasn't forgotten Wippleman's help when he was yet to make his way to WWE

For those who are unaware, Harvey Wippleman is a former on-screen manager, referee, and a wrestler. He made his WWE debut in the early 90s, and managed in-ring behemoths like Kamala, Sid Justice, and Giant Gonzalez.

Later in his career, Wippleman interestingly won the WWE Women's Championship on one occasion, by defeating The Kat in a "Lumberjill Snow Bunny" match. He later lost the title to Jacqueline in a squash.

As for Stone Cold Steve Austin, the man needs no introduction. Austin is regarded by many as one of the absolute best characters to ever step foot inside a WWE ring. Shortly after his run as 'Stunning' Steve Austin in WCW, he had a brief stint in ECW. Soon after, he signed a contract with WWE and the rest is history.

It didn't take long for Austin to become a fan favorite, and his feud against Bret Hart led to one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history, one that is dubbed as being responsible for Austin turning into a megastar. He defeated Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14 to win the WWE title, and went on to face The Rock on three separate occasions at WrestleMania.

While the classic rivalry between The Rock and Austin can't be discounted while discussing the G.O.A.T., it's completely understandable why The Rock chose Wippleman as his personal "Greatest of all time". The Great One probably wouldn't even be one of the biggest wrestling Superstars today if it hadn't been for Wippeman's help when The Rock needed it the most.