The Rock pictured with WWE star; he helped train him at crucial point

A WWE Superstar recently shared a picture of himself with The Rock. The Final Boss is one of the most controversial figures heading into WrestleMania 41. However, that hasn't stopped the aforementioned star from posting a picture with him and reminding everyone that he helped the legend at a very crucial point.

The WWE star in question is Wolfgang. The Scotsman is a member of the NXT stable Gallus and played a huge role in last year's WrestleMania. Although he didn't perform on The Grandest Stage of Them All, he and his stablemates, Mark and Joe Coffey, helped prepare The Rock for his match.

The People's Champ teamed up with his cousin Roman Reigns on night one, taking on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Prior to that match, The Rock had last wrestled eight years ago at WrestleMania 32. So, it's safe to say he had a little bit of ring rust.

With that in mind, Wolfgang reminded the WWE Universe of the favor he did for the TKO board of directors member. He shared an article from a Scottish newspaper covering the same and included a picture of himself with the 52-year-old, alongside Mark and Joe Coffey.

"Good enough to train The Rock. Wee article in the paper back home," wrote Wolfgang.

Safe to say Wolfgang did a great job with his training. Although he was nowhere near his prime, Dwayne Johnson put on quite a performance in Philadelphia.

Triple H recently opened up about the reason behind The Rock's return

The Rock returned to WWE last year in January. It came just a few days after it was announced that he had become a TKO board of directors member. It was quite a surprise, especially after he interjected himself into the Undisputed WWE Championship storyline between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Recently, Triple H opened up about The Final Boss' return. Appearing on Sunday Brunch, he spoke about Johnson and how, although he loves Hollywood, WWE offers him something he can't find in the movies. That is the ability to control the emotions of the fans with electrifying storytelling.

While he is not performing night in and night out, it's safe to assume that The Brahma Bull is here for the long run. It will be interesting to see how he gets involved in the WWE product in the coming years.

