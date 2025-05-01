Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently dissected The Rock's response to Busted Open podcast host David LaGreca. The star had clarified his stance on WrestleMania.
During an episode of the Busted Open podcast, LaGreca accused The Final Boss of throwing Triple H under the bus. He felt Rocky's comments about doing things differently at WrestleMania after the event were in bad taste. The Rock responded to the host, claiming that the business was a 'work,' and invited David to join the likes of him, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Brain Gewirtz for a creative meeting and see how things pan out.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo questioned Rock's statement. He pointed out that the star did not mention Triple H's name in his response to LaGreca. He wondered how The Final Boss could discuss the creative process in WWE without getting the Chief Content Officer involved.
"Wait a minute. Join who? 'Me, Cody, Cena, Brain.' Where's the Chief Content Creator? Bro, that right there speaks volumes. 'Join me, Cody, Cena, Brian Gewirtz,' and not Triple H. These are the thing you got to look at. He's the Chief Content Creator. Why is he not in that sentence?" [From 9:42 onwards]
With WrestleMania now out of the way, it will be interesting to see when The Rock returns to WWE again and which storyline he gets involved in.
