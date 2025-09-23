The Rock possibly had a shocking reason for not appearing at Wrestlepalooza, claims WWE veteran (Exclusive) 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo questioned The Rock's absence at Wrestlepalooza. The PLE kicked off WWE's new relationship with ESPN.

Wrestlepalooza was a landmark event in WWE's history, as the company will now air all its premium live events on ESPN for fans in the United States. This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that there were a lot of ongoing political struggles within World Wrestling Entertainment.

He noted that the ESPN deal was huge for the company, and ideally, they should have brought in The Final Boss for the show. The veteran writer noted that despite his busy schedule, the Hollywood star had previously appeared on premiere shows on FOX and Netflix. He felt that The Rock not showing up was indicative of some tensions backstage.

"There's so much stuff going on behind the scenes that we don't have a clue about. My God, bro, do you know how huge the ESPN relationship is? Perhaps the biggest relationship they've ever had. If The Rock was gonna be in any premiere show it would be this one. Rock was at the premiere on Fox, Rock was on the premiere of Netflix. This is huge. And Rock is a sports guy. The fact that he was not a part of this speaks volumes."

The Rock has not been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. At the event, he orchestrated John Cena's heel turn. However, he did not show up after that, leading to Cena's heel turn losing steam and the company abandoning the angle a few months later.

It will be interesting to see when the Final Boss decides to show up again in the WWE.

