The Rock hilariously showcases the struggle of having kids

Despite being a future Hall of Famer and big-time movie star, The Rock is still not safe from art attacks from his kids.

Although he is one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars and WWE's most decorated superstars, it seems like Dwayne's biggest accomplishment is being a father to his three children. However, being The Great One doesn't protect him from the vicious pranks of his daughters.

This was on display when he posted a video of himself on Instagram, where he dawned a hilarious work of art on his face, courtesy of his six and four-year-old daughters. In the caption, he detailed how it was difficult to lay still and pretend he was asleep while his daughters were drawing on his face.

"Yup, then this happened 🌞👹💀 It was quite the challenge to lay in bed this morning pretending to still be fast asleep while tiny footsteps come running in, giggling and whispering…then slowly but not subtly crawl on my bed - and proceed to draw on my face."

The four-year-old is named Tiana Gia Johnson while the six-year-old is Jasmine Johnson. Dwayne is also the father of up-and-coming wrestler Simone Johnson, who is now known as Ava Raine.

The Rock details how his Sunday Morning went

It seems that cases like this are not new to The People's Champ. In the same caption, he shared how the entire prank came down and even called his two daughters "little devil."

"They’re 6 & 4 so when they draw ✍🏾 they jab as hard as they can like they’re giving me a COVID test thru my face 😂🤦🏽‍♂️👊🏾 I thought they were finished ☑️ until one says to the other, “let’s give Daddy a unibrow..” which they clearly proceeded to do and when they were done the 4 year old whispers “Oh My God” then they giggle and laugh like little devils and run out of the room...Sunday morning 👍🏾😂"

Even with a hard and big persona, it seems like The Rock always has a soft spot for his children. The post cements himself as a family man before a world-class actor and successful pro-wrestler.

