The Rock potentially hints at betraying Roman Reigns in a subtle move

In a recent Instagram post, The Rock seemingly teased betraying Roman Reigns and joining forces with Paul Heyman.

Following Reigns' loss at WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline underwent major changes, with Jimmy Uso being booted out of the faction. He was replaced by the debuting Tama Tonga, who was introduced to the group by Solo Sikoa on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

On Instagram, The Rock posted another series of photos from WrestleMania 40, including pictures of his and Reigns' victory on Night One. Interestingly enough, The Final Boss cropped The Tribal Chief out of the photo and only highlighted himself and The Wiseman.

Check out the image shared by The Rock:

It is to be noted that The Rock included Roman Reigns in the rest of the images shared in his recent Instagram post. But coincidentally, none of the pictures include Heyman. Could this be a hint at The Bloodline's future? Only time will tell when The Rock and Reigns return to WWE television.

Bully Ray wants The Rock and Roman Reigns to lead respective Bloodline groups

Following the WWE debut of Tama Tonga, Bully Ray suggested the idea of another Bloodline civil war heading into the 2024 Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

On the Busted Open podcast, Ray said The Bloodline should be split up into two separate groups, with The Rock and Roman Reigns leading them.

"They are going to plug people in that add to the story, not water down the story. Characters that can pick a side: I'm with The Rock for this reason, and I'm with Roman [Reigns] for this reason. Because it would be a waste to not split The Bloodline up right now. That story is right there. [The] Rock's version of The Bloodline — Roman's version of The Bloodline. And when you tell this story the right way, you eventually get to something big. And what do you think they're gonna try to get to? They'll try to get to the Survivor Series, and we might have a Bloodline-esque WarGames Match. That's what I foresee."

Roman Reigns is expected to take time off from WWE television for a few months before eventually returning. It remains to be seen what plans the creative team has in store for him upon his comeback.

