The Rock publicly called out for making massive false claim on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Rhodes, fact-checked The Rock immediately after he took a shot at The American Nightmare on SmackDown.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, The Great One insulted Cody Rhodes like never before and brought up his family as well. This led to Cody slapping him to a massive reaction from the crowd.

The Rock told Cody that he was 20 years younger than his siblings because he was a mistake. Teil Rhodes, Cody's sister, took to Twitter soon after and responded to the claim.

"Um we are 3 years apart-" she wrote.

For those unaware, Cody Rhodes is the half-brother of former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes. Cody has two sisters, Teil and Kristin. Teil is quite active on Twitter and occasionally shares her opinions on WWE's weekly happenings.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will now fight The Bloodline in a blockbuster tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. WWE CCO Triple H is quite excited about the match and dubbed it the biggest tag team match ever:

"The biggest tag team match ever… at the biggest #WrestleMania ever. @TheRock & @WWERomanReigns vs. @CodyRhodes & @WWERollins is happening LIVE in Philly at WrestleMania XL."

It remains to be seen if The Brahma Bull notices Teil's comment. One wonders what he would say in response to her fact-checking him publicly.

