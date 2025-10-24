The Rock could pull a shocking backstage move on Triple H, claims ex-WWE writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

According to ex-WWE writer Vince Russo, there could be a major twist, as he believes that The Rock could pull a major backstage move over Triple H in his return to the company.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked ex-WWE writer Vince Russo about the potential return of The Rock. According to Russo, The Final Boss hasn't returned because of the heat with Triple H and a clear disagreement with his creative vision.

Russo said that the only scenario where he sees The Final Boss returning is if his Hollywood career fails and he replaces Triple H as the head of creative:

"The only thing I see is, if his [The Rock] career continues to go down the road where it's not going anywhere anymore, and now he decides that he wants a full-time important role in WWE and he replaces Triple H...other than that, I don't see The Rock making a commitment to this company."

Vince Russo thinks The Rock subtly expressed displeasure with Triple H's creative process in WWE.

It's interesting to think that even after two decades, old feelings may have possibly resurfaced between The Brahma Bull and The Game. They were rivals on-screen, but it is well-documented that they didn't necessarily see eye-to-eye in their rise up the ranks in the late 1990s.

On The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo believes that The Rock's absence is his way of expressing displeasure with the current creative process of Triple H:

"I mean, coach, it sounds to me like he's passing the heat. It sounds to me like he's kind of saying, 'Well, creative isn't that good right now, and it has been criticized a lot lately. And, yeah, I have a little bit to do with it, but it's really not me.' That's what it sounds like to me," Russo said.

The Final Boss received massive scrutiny for not appearing at WrestleMania 41, and WWE essentially had to undo the entire heel turn pre-SummerSlam, after which Cody Rhodes and John Cena had one of the best matches of the year.

Still, Triple H has been controlling the WWE creative process more than The Final Boss has, and that's why he, too, has faced scrutiny for what many believe has been a drop in quality this year compared to the previous two years.

Either way, time will tell what the truth eventually is, and why things unfurled the way they did in 2025.

