The Rock subtly hinted at issues with Triple H's creative choices amid hiatus, says ex-WWE writer

The Rock hasn't appeared for WWE nor discussed a return following his appearance in Toronto at Elimination Chamber 2025. Meanwhile, Vince Russo believes that The Final Boss subtly hinted that there were issues with the creative choices.

Ad

The Rock was set to play a part in Cody Rhodes' storyline heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Final Boss made a few appearances and cut promos before he vanished from the weekly product and left the storyline for John Cena to push forward.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo pointed out how Johnson distanced himself from the creative choices Triple H made for John Cena's retirement tour and believes The Rock subtly hinted that he was not on board with the creative team's decision, except for the part where Cena sold his soul.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, coach, it sounds to me like he's passing the heat. It sounds to me like he's kind of saying, 'Well, creative isn't that good right now, and it has been criticized a lot lately. And, yeah, I have a little bit to do with it, but it's really not me.' That's what it sounds like to me," Russo said.

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Vince Russo believes WWE managed to p**s off The Rock and John Cena

WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas could've looked and felt different had The Rock not left the storyline. With The Final Boss' absence from WWE, John Cena's retirement tour felt flat, as he was forced to remain a heel for months to come before he could pass the torch as the face of WWE to Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo stated that the company, especially Triple H's booking choices, has p**sed off The Rock and John Cena, which is why The Franchise Player is choosing his opponents and The Final Boss doesn't acknowledge the promotion outside the industry.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences