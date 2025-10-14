WWE managed to p**s off The Rock and John Cena for major reasons, says wrestling wrestling

WWE almost had The Rock and John Cena appearing at WrestleMania back-to-back before The Final Boss disappeared from the weekly product. Meanwhile, Vince Russo said that the company, especially the management, was able to upset Rock and Cena.

Ad

Earlier this year, The Rock returned to WWE with a proposal for Cody Rhodes, which The American Nightmare refused. Instead, John Cena sold his soul to The Final Boss and turned heel in Toronto, heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas against Rhodes for the title.

However, The Final Boss never returned to WWE television following the angle, and John Cena's momentum was completely ruined in his final year as a performer. Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo believes the company, especially the Triple H-led creative regime, managed to p**s off both names instead of doing what was right.

Ad

Trending

"If you really believe that there aren't going to be any ramifications to this, think about this, Coach. We've succeeded in p**sing off John Cena and The Rock. Those are two very powerful people. And if I'm Triple H, those are the last two people that I would want to p**s off. I would be going out of my way to make those people happy because, let's face it, those are the most powerful people besides him," Russo said. (From 56:40 to 57:22)

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Does The Rock have any influence on John Cena's final WWE run?

John Cena's final run has been underwhelming, as he was forced to remain a heel for months in WWE before he finally decided to drop the gimmick and return to his roots ahead of his rematch against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam in New Jersey.

In an appearance on New Heights, the hosts asked The Final Boss if he had any influence on John Cena's final opponent. While The Final Boss said he had a tiny bit of influence in booking it, the final opponent comes down to The Franchise Player, as he earned it.

Ad

"I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it, but it's really just...it's whoever John [Cena] wants. Really, that's what it comes down to. Whoever he wants, that should be... It's not me, or Nick Khan, or Triple H. It's just, it's whoever John wants. That guy has earned it," The Rock said.

Ad

The Rock and John Cena will most likely not cross paths inside the ring again.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences