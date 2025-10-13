The Rock on John Cena's final WWE Opponent: "I have a tiny bit of influence, but it's whoever he wants"

WWE will bid John Cena farewell in two months. The GOAT will compete in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13th. It's been rumored that Gunther will be the man to put Cena to rest. Whoever ends up the last to go toe-to-toe with the Cenation Leader is up to Cena, though. At least, that's according to The Rock.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was the catalyst for Cena's heel turn, which started strong but ended on a fizzle, with Cena calling him out and turning face days before losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. And while some believe he did the best he could with the situation, the booking of the Last Time is Now Tour has left fans wanting more.

When sitting down with Travis and Jason Kelce on New Heights, The Rock was asked about Cena's final dance partner. Initially teasing the idea of throwing his hat in the ring, the Great One revealed that it's Cena who has the final say on that topic.

"I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it, but it's really just...it's whoever John [Cena] wants. Really, that's what it comes down to. Whoever he wants, that should be... It's not me, or Nick Khan, or Triple H. It's just, it's whoever John wants. That guy has earned it," said The Rock [1:05:28-1:06:07]

It's an interesting statement to make considering Cena has, a few times this year, claimed he's just doing what he's told.

John Cena recently claimed that his final WWE opponent was not up to him

John Cena's retirement tour hasn't exactly gone smoothly. After a strong start with two great back-to-back PLE performances at Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, Cena turned heel and aligned with The Rock. The face of WWE went low on Cody Rhodes just after earning the right to challenge the American Nightmare for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

The story started well, but fans and critics alike turned on it quickly following a subpar WrestleMania main event. The booking has been questioned by fans, critics, and insiders alike, and Cena has claimed that he's here to do what he's asked. In a recent spot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cena confirmed that his final opponent would be decided by WWE creative.

"My goal has always been to leave WWE better than I found it. So, whoever they deem appropriate to get that energy, man, I'm cool with that," stated John Cena [5:41-5:51]

With contradicting statements like these, it's impossible to know who's telling the truth. Regardless, what we do know is Cena will give his faithful fans his best when the time comes.

