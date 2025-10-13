WWE veteran praises John Cena amidst heel turn failure, claims he "did the best he could do" (Exclusive)

WWE star John Cena is currently finishing up his retirement tour. Former wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about his heel turn and how his run was executed.

Ad

Back at Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena announced his retirement. He declared that 2025 would be his final year in active competition. Since then, the star turned heel at Elimination Chamber and attacked Cody Rhodes. However, with the Rock taking a step back from WWE, the booking floundered, and Cena lost his way with the heel turn. The creative team abandoned the idea, and John turned babyface again in the lead-up to SummerSlam.

Ad

Trending

During this week's episode of Writing with Russo, the former writer mentioned that the entire heel storyline was very bad writing. He praised John for going along with the angle and trying to make sense out of it. Russo recalled that while the story was playing out, he had declared that Cena was the only one who could salvage this ridiculous booking. The former WWE head writer claimed that nobody could execute the booking, and yet the Cenation Leader did the best he could.

Ad

"No doubt he went out there and did the best he could do. I mean, we were saying that every week. As bad as I thought it was, I was just saying, my God, the only one that could make any sense out of this is Cena. Nobody could do this. We were saying it while he was doing it."

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

After this week's Crown Jewel, Cena has just four more dates remaining on his calendar. His last match will happen at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

It will be interesting to see how WWE booking John Cena's final few remaining appearances.

If you use the quotes form this piece, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences