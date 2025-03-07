The Rock put together major last-minute appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes The Rock was responsible for a major appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber. The Final Boss brought the heat in Toronto when he orchestrated John Cena's long-overdue and shocking heel turn.

Last Saturday, Cena earned the right to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes came out to congratulate the 16-time World Champion before turning down the offer from The Rock.

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment anticipated the decision, with Cena showing his villainous side after more than two decades. Rhodes was caught off guard as he was brutalized by Rocky, Cena, and rapper Travis Scott.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan was not a fan of Scott's viral punch on Rhodes, which reportedly caused injuries to The American Nightmare. The rapper's appearance and actions are all due to The Rock, according to the former WCW star.

"It's almost like if The Rock was hanging out with him and said, ‘Hey, you want to go up in the ring with me and do something? And he's like, 'Okay,’ and he says, ‘All right. Let me figure something out.' That's what he figured out, but Travis Scott may look cool, but the way he was punching him was super wack and exposed him," Konnan said. [From 2:42 - 3:00]

While the reports of a busted eardrum and a black eye ran rampant, Conrad Thompson revealed on the 83 Weeks podcast that Cody Rhodes told him he only had a bruise on his face. It's unclear if Rhodes really had a busted eardrum since he previously told Thompson his torn pec in 2023 was just a "scratch," and it turned out much worse.

The Rock reveals the extent of Travis Scott's desire to wrestle in WWE

Bad Bunny's tenure as a part-time pro wrestler opened potential partnerships with celebrities who might be interested in working with WWE. One potential artist is Travis Scott, one of the most popular rappers in the world today. He's also a huge fan of the industry, but learning to wrestle requires a different level of dedication.

"Travis Scott is one of the greatest already, of all time. He’s a GOAT, he’s a legend, he’s an icon, he loves the business. We get guys and girls like that who want to come in and who are already tapping into the culture and disrupting culture in their own cool way. They want to come in, they want to have fun at the show," The Rock said at the Elimination Chamber postshow press conference. [H/T: VICE]

Bad Bunny temporarily moved to Orlando to train for three months for his WrestleMania 37 match. It will be interesting to see if Travis Scott is as dedicated as the Puerto Rican icon.

