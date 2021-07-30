The Rock puts over former WWE Champion in front of Emily Blunt

The Rock had major praise for WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart during his latest interview with Joseph Deckelmeier of The Illuminerdi.

The Rock and his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt recently chatted with Joseph Deckelmeier and The Great One brought up former WWE Champion Bret Hart's name upon noticing a Bret Hart T-shirt that Deckelmeier was sporting.

. @TheRock is a true classic act. He took the time to not only pay his respects to @BretHart but he explain the impact The Hitman’s had on his pro-wrestling career to Emily Blunt. This is by far the greatest moment I’ve had doing this… Thank you, Rock! https://t.co/I38XoUFuDt pic.twitter.com/vi7htwOsEe — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) July 30, 2021

The Rock took his time explaining to Emily Blunt the kind of impact Hart had on him back in the day. Check out his full comments below:

"One thing before we leave, and you'll appreciate this. The T-shirt he's wearing, is a guy who didn't have to be, but he was so good to me when I was a rookie professional wrestler, and his name was Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Comes from a very famous wrestling family. But at that time, he was World Champion and there were a lot of guys in that world at that time, in '96, that didn't necessarily embrace me, just when I was a rookie coming in. Because everyone's hungry for the spot and there's a lot of sharks in the water, but that guy, Bret, and he was World Champion showed me, like, how it's done." said The Rock.

The Rock opens up about his connection with Bret Hart

When Emily Blunt asked The Rock his thoughts on why Hart was so supportive of him, here's what The Brahma Bull had to say:

"I think he knew that our families knew each other, knew that I came from a lineage of pro-wrestling, and that I have a real love and respect for wrestling. And he was just a great guy, and I always like to give him props where I can." explained The Rock.

It's not exactly a secret that Bret Hart was incredibly supportive of The Rock back when the Hollywood megastar was an inexperienced rookie in WWE. Bret Hart claimed that Triple H and Shawn Michaels wanted to ruin The Rock's standing on the roster and that The Game wanted Hart to defeat the young gun for the Intercontinental title. AEW star Chris Jericho has confirmed Bret's past comments about how The Rock was being targeted by Shawn Michaels and Triple H at the time.

The Rock's comments about Hart garnered tons of positive coverage on social media, with fans praising him for remembering Bret's gesture towards him long before he became one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

