The Rock reaches out to a fan to buy a special gift for Cody Rhodes' mother

The Rock and Cody Rhodes are on an interesting collision course heading into WrestleMania XL. The Great One mauled The American Nightmare on two separate nights and decided to gift Rhodes' mother some fan art that he came across on social media.

The Rock and Cody Rhodes are set to lock horns on Night One of WrestleMania in a tag team match. The Brahma Bull will team up with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The outcome of the tag team match will have major implications for the main event of Night Two of The Show of Shows.

On SmackDown last week, The Final Boss unleashed a brutal beatdown on The American Nightmare all over the arena. Rhodes was busted open by The Great One, who enjoyed every moment of it. A member of the WWE Universe took to X to share a piece of art capturing the moment. The Great One noticed the post and promised to buy the art piece for Rhodes' mother.

Why did The Rock decide to go against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania?

The former AEW star won the 30-man Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and signaled his intentions to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. However, during an episode of SmackDown after the premium live event, Cody Rhodes seemingly gave away his main event spot to The Rock, who had an intense staredown with The Tribal Chief.

However, the decision was met with instant backlash from the WWE Universe, forcing the creative team to revert to their original plans. At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference, Rhodes informed fans that he would challenge Roman at The Showcase of The Immortals.

In the process of challenging Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes spoke ill of the latter's family, irking The Great One. The Hollywood megastar slapped the two-time Men's Royal Rumble winner to kickstart the feud. The Final Boss turned heel in the process as he joined forces with The Bloodline and acknowledged Roman Reigns as the Head of The Table.

A week later, The Rock challenged Cody and Seth Rollins to a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. The challenge was duly accepted by The Visionary and The American Nightmare. Since then, The Final Boss has delivered scathing promos against Cody Rhodes and the latter's mother. The former champion pushed the limits in the past two weeks by launching a vicious attack on Rhodes. It will be interesting to see how things will play out during the tag team match this week.

