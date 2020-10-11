The Rock reacts on becoming "the most followed man in America"

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson set an example by being the first WWE Superstar to achieve tangible success after transitioning to Hollywood. After starring in several blockbuster hits and becoming one of the highest-paid actors of all time, several Superstars such as John Cena and Batista followed suit and made their way to the silver screen.

Apart from being a household name, The Rock also has an enormous reach on social media, and now The Great One can say that he is "officially the most followed man in America". Taking to Instagram, The Rock shared the news of him surpassing 200 million followers on Instagram and thanked his fans and followers.

The Rock also added that apart from his massive following on Instagram, he has more than 300 million followers across all social media platforms.

Will The Rock return to WWE?

With The Rock having such a busy schedule as a top-grossing Hollywood actor, it seems unlikely for him to return to WWE anytime soon. The last time that The Rock appeared in WWE was on SmackDown's 20th Anniversary on October 4, 2019, where he and Becky Lynch cut a promo on King Corbin and later laid the msackdown on him.

The Rock is currently busy filming his sequences for the upcoming DC Universe movie 'Black Adam' where he stars as the titular character. This is the first time that The Rock will be portraying a DC Universe character and it is interesting to note that John Cena will also be portraying a DC Universe character named 'Peacemaker' in the upcoming 'The Suicide Squad' movie.

However, there are rumors that The Rock may return at WrestleMania 37 next year to face his cousin Roman Reigns who is currently the reigning WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has claimed the title of 'Tribal Chief' of their family and it remains to be seen if The Rock has a say in it.