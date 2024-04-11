The Rock reacts to massive WWE announcement: "Absolutely blown away"

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently took to social media to react to a massive WWE announcement.

The Great One delivered a magnificent in-ring performance at WrestleMania XL to cap off an incredible run as The Final Boss. Many fans and critics believe his latest run was one of the best of his career. The Brahma Bull returned at the start of this year and joined The Bloodline. He and Roman Reigns then started a heated feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, which led to a tag team match at WrestleMania XL Night One.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Rock revealed that he would be leaving television because of his Hollywood schedule. However, The People's Champion assured The American Nightmare that he would return soon to settle their story.

The Final Boss recently took to Instagram to react to a survey conducted by 2K Games, which revealed that 72% of gamers chose The Great One as the most iconic WWE wrestler of all time.

The Hollywood megastar expressed his gratitude towards his fans in the caption.

"Absolutely blown away. Love you back. THANK YOU. Pro wrestling is in my blood. Respect, passion, grit, love. 4L - Final Boss @hypebeast @wwe @tkogrp," he wrote.

Former WWE writer believes RAW's viewership will go down because of The Rock's absence

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that The Rock's absence from television would negatively impact viewership for next week's Monday Night RAW.

"The first segment, bro, 45 minutes, and like I said, it's The Rock's Swansong. The Rock says, 'I'm going away now. So everybody that tuned in to watch me the last month or so, you can turn off your television sets.' And I think that's exactly what's gonna happen based on the show tonight. I really, really do. We will see by the numbers. It was awkward to say, 'Give me your belt, and I'll give you my belt.' That was extremely awkward; I don't know what the point of that was," he said.

Many fans believe The Great One might face Cody Rhodes at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see what The Brahma Bull has planned for his future in the Stamford-based promotion.

