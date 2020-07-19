The Rock reacts to Roman Reigns showing off his incredible physique

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been out of action for more than four months at this point. The Big Dog decided to exercise caution in light of the Coronavirus crisis, and pulled out from his Universal title match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. Reigns recently posted a bunch of videos and pictures on his official Instagram handle, and it looks like the former Universal Champion is spending a lot of time at the gym. Reigns is looking absolutely jacked in the album that he posted. The post garnered a response from none other than The Rock, who stated that he is proud of Reigns.

The Great One also had a piece of amusing advice for The Big Dog. Check out the post, as well as The Rock's response, below:

The Rock's response

The Rock has supported Roman Reigns through thick and thin

Roman Reigns last wrestled on the February 28, 2020 edition of SmackDown, where he took on King Corbin in a dark match. Reigns emerged victorious in the end. On this night, Reigns had also confronted WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in the ring. Goldberg had won the Universal title by defeating The Fiend at Super ShowDown, and was ready for a challenge. Reigns vs Goldberg was set for The Show of Shows, but the former pulled out of the match soon after.

The Rock, who is Reigns' cousin, has always supported him in and out of the ring. Fans might remember that The Rock came out during the final moments of the 2015 Royal Rumble match, and assisted Reigns in fending off Kane and Big Show, whom he had eliminated mere moments ago. Reigns went on to eliminate Rusev to win the whole thing.

Roman Reigns also starred alongside The Rock in last year's Hollywood flick, Hobbs & Shaw. For a long time now, the WWE Universe has speculated that they would get to witness these two Superstars take on each other in a dream match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Rock last wrestled Erick Rowan in a quick squash at WrestleMania 32, four years ago.