The Rock reacts after setting a world record

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently set a world record. He then reacted to it and posted a message on social media.

The Rock is arguably one of the most recognizable stars on the planet. He first made a name for himself in WWE but quickly transitioned to Hollywood, where he has acted in several high-profile movies like Fast & Furious and Black Adam. The Great One is also a successful businessman who owns a tequila business and has his own production house. It looks like he has added one more milestone to his cap.

The former WWE Champion recently set the record for the most followed actor on TikTok and the most followed American man in the world. After setting this record, he took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to the fans.

He wrote:

"Cool stuff setting a @guinnessworldrecords Most Followed Actor on @tiktok Most Followed American Man in the World 🌎🇺🇸 Not too bad for a pimply face kid with an afro who grew up to become famous only for wearing a fanny pack and raising an eyebrow 🤨I’m always asked what’s the key 🔑 to having real power + influence in social media?"

He continued:

"Speak directly and shoot from the hip. Be real and be authentic. Be kind and be good to people. Share the lessons you’ve learned - good and bad. Laugh at yourself. Don’t get pulled into negative sludge and never contribute to toxicity. Laugh at yourself some more. And always remember, the golden rule - It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. ~ dj ps.. and drink tequila."

Matt Camp says The Rock has more power than Triple H

Prior to WrestleMania XL, it was announced that The Final Boss was added to TKO's Board of Directors. Since then, he has clearly stated on WWE television that he would abuse his power to put Seth Rollins in his place.

Since the news broke about The Great One's new role, many fans have questioned who wielded more power in the Stamford-based promotion, The Great One or Triple H.

Speaking on his The Wrestling Matt Show, Matt Camp said that The Final Boss had more power in the company.

"[Who has more power in WWE, The Rock or Paul?] The Rock. The Rock. Absolutely The Rock," he said.

The Brahma Bull was last seen on the RAW after WrestleMania 40, where he stated he was going away for a while but promised to be back for Cody Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback