Major WWE star has more power in the company than Triple H, says ex-RAW Talk host

Triple H is currently the WWE Chief Content Officer, leading the creative process in the Stamford-based company. However, a former RAW Talk host recently claimed another top superstar has more power and control than The Game in the promotion.

The former WWE personality in question is Matt Camp. He recently addressed The Rock's influence in the Stamford-based company on his The Wrestling Matt Show podcast. The former host claimed The Final Boss has more power and control in WWE than Triple H.

Earlier this year, the Hollywood megastar returned to join TKO's board of directors. He also turned heel and joined The Bloodline before returning to the ring for the first time in eight years to team up with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania XL. The Final Boss also appeared on Night Two as he tried to help his cousin retain his Undisputed WWE Championship. However, he failed.

While several reports addressed The Rock's influence on Creative over the past few months, a fan asked Camp who he believed had more power in WWE, The Rock or The Game. The former host did not hesitate to state that it was The Final Boss:

"[Who has more power in WWE, The Rock or Paul?] The Rock. The Rock. Absolutely The Rock," he said. [30:35 - 30:43]

The Rock is on a break from WWE

After failing to help his cousin, Roman Reigns, keep his championship at WrestleMania XL, The Rock appeared on the following Monday Night RAW to confront Cody Rhodes.

As The Final Boss acknowledged that he was going on hiatus to film a movie, he informed The American Nightmare that he would come after him upon his return to the Stamford-based company. Rhodes recently commented on the potential clash between him and The Final Boss in an interview with the Busted Open podcast. He said it would be a match made in heaven:

"I no longer have the hate side of the love-hate relationship with the Attitude Era, because of what happened with The Rock. My dream really came true. Here, the absolute definitive Attitude Era player returned, and they wanted someone from this era. They wanted somebody now, and we were able to actually juxtapose against each other. I didn't anticipate that The Rock would become this potential opponent for me. But it's a match kind of made in heaven in terms of our different outlooks on the industry and what the industry has become now versus what he thinks it can be," he said.

The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. It would be interesting to see if The Final Boss would be able to do that again if the two went head-to-head in a potential match.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes defend his title against The Rock? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit The Wrestling Matt Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback