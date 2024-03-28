The Rock reacts to his surprise appearance on WWE RAW

On WWE RAW, The Rock made an unannounced appearance and confronted Cody Rhodes. Taking to social media, he has now sent a two-word message.

The Final Boss will return to in-ring action at WrestleMania 40, as he prepares to team up with Roman Reigns. This will be his first match since beating Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

On Instagram, the former WWE Champion sent a two-word message, as he reflected on his return to the red brand. He also shared a set of photos from RAW.

"Final Boss. #ChiTown #RAW," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post:

Eric Bischoff praised The Rock's angle with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff praised The Rock's brawl with Cody Rhodes from Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks Podcast, the Hall of Famer explained the concept of "less is more" and how it reflected on The Rock's brawl with Rhodes on RAW. He also highlighted the crowd's reaction, stating the following:

"If anybody ever wants to take a look at the saying 'less is more' and why that's important, look at this segment. Watch the people in the crowd. Forget about Rock and Cody for a moment, just focus on the crowd. Listen to them and watch them. They were far more engaged in that staredown, however long it was, I didn't time it."

The Rock's feud with Rhodes began several weeks ago when he interrupted the latter on SmackDown and took away his WrestleMania 40 main event spot. At the WrestleMania XL press event, The Great One slapped the former Intercontinental Champion, cementing his heel turn in the process.

On Night One, The Rock and Roman Reigns will team up for a tag team match against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. A victory for The Bloodline would force Rhodes to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship under "Bloodline Rules."

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Are you excited for The Rock's in-ring return? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion