The Rock reacts to The Undertaker jokingly calling him a "C-lister"

The Rock has finally reacted to The Undertaker's amusing jibe at him that he took during an interview last year.

Back in September 2020, The Deadman gave Barstool Sports an exclusive interview and opened up on a variety of topics in regards to his pro-wrestling career. The Undertaker also talked about not having aspirations of going to Hollywood and took a hilarious jibe at The Rock.

"My mindset was like, I'm living my dream here. So, I didn't have aspirations of going to Hollywood and crossing over like that, which I got nothing against guys who do. I mean, jury's still out on whether it worked for The Rock or not, I don't know. Yeah, he's gonna be all right. Something like that, he's a C-lister," said The Undertaker.

My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox recently uploaded the full interview on its official YouTube channel and the same was posted to Robbie's official Twitter handle as well. The Rock noticed the post this time around and found The Deadman's joke incredibly funny.

The Rock had nothing but praise for The Undertaker in his response. He stated that The Phenom has a great sense of humor and was an absolute beast in the squared circle.

"Hahaha one of the many reasons I love my big brother, Take. Great sense of humor. Absolute beast in the ring and the most athletically gifted big man to ever wrestle and grace our squared circle. An honor to get my a** kicked by him over the years," said The Rock on Twitter.

The Rock and The Undertaker squared off on several occasions back in the day

The Rock and The Undertaker were two of WWE's biggest Superstars during the Monday Night Wars in the late 90s. The Deadman had firmly established himself as a top guy by that time.

It took The Rock a while before he found his footing. A failed stint as a babyface led to the creation of The Rock in 1998 and The Great One never looked back. His incredible mic skills helped him get a bunch of offers in Hollywood and he turned into a part-timer by mid-2002.

The Rock would leave WWE following WrestleMania XX in 2004 to fully focus on his acting career. He returned to WWE seven years later and kicked off a major feud with John Cena. Today, The Rock is the highest-paid actor in the world and is a future WWE Hall of Famer as well.