The Rock reacts to WWE's major record-breaking announcement

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's return to WWE RAW shocked fans across the globe as it was the perfect way to start a new year in the world of sports entertainment. Recently, The Brahma Bull reacted to a major record-breaking announcement made by the company following his comeback.

WWE has been breaking numbers over the past few months under Triple H's creative leadership. Whether it is attendance or views on social media, the company is currently dominating, and fans are more invested in the product now due to the improved booking.

Recently, WWE announced that The Rock's return on Monday broke several social media numbers and created a new one, which crossed 177 million across all platforms. The Brahma Bull saw the news and reacted to it following the events of Friday Night SmackDown.

"Not a bad days work. The people break the records, not me. I just try and look cool, don’t screw up and not cuss too much 😈💀🎤Love U back."

CM Punk created the previous record, which had 105 million views, after his return to promotion at WWE Survivor Series 2023. It will be interesting to see if The People's Champion competes inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could potentially happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 instead of WrestleMania 40 - Reports

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has been a dream match for ages, as fans want to see who the real Head of the Table is when the dust settles. However, the bout is not confirmed yet, but The People's Champion and The Tribal Chief have exchanged words over the past week.

WrestleMania 40 is less than 100 days, and fans are curious about which star will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All. According to Dave Meltzer on WON, the dream match could likely happen at Elimination Chamber 2024 instead of 'Mania.

"While one would think WrestleMania would be the place, it also could be in Perth, Australia, given the story that the government there specifically requested Johnson on the 2/24 Elimination Chamber show, and it also could be at the next show in Saudi Arabia, which does not have a date. The government there is paying ridiculous money for shows already and bringing Johnson in could possibly negotiate a bonus that would make it the biggest money event in company history."

It will be interesting to see what happens on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

