Major twist in the potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock - Reports

Seeds were planted for the highly-anticipated match between Roman Reigns and The Rock on WWE RAW: Day 1. However, a new report has indicated that things may not go in the direction many are hoping for.

Fans have been salivating at the thoughts of Roman Reigns facing his cousin ever since the former turned heel and declared himself as The Head of the Table. The showdown was finally teased by The Brahma Bull during his latest return to WWE.

While many expect the highly-anticipated bout to take place at WrestleMania 40, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are chances that the two could collide at Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which will take place in Australia next month. Australia Tourism Minister Ms. Rita Saffioti has revealed in the past that they would love to have The Rock at the event, which could be the reason behind Triple H and Co. snubbing WrestleMania to set the match at Elimination Chamber.

The report also noted that the next premium live event in Saudi Arabia could also be the destination for the encounter between the two top names of the Anoa'i family.

Booker T believes Roman Reigns vs. The Rock should take place at WrestleMania 40

The Rock's return to WWE shocked the wrestling world as many believed that he was done with pro wrestling. However, The Brahma Bull teased a showdown against Roman Reigns, which has been a major talking point in the wrestling world.

While many believe that the match should take place at Elimination Chamber, freeing up Reigns to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, Booker T believes that it is the perfect time for the cousins to collide.

"It's got a buzz, everybody talking about it. I think that's a modus operandi, I think that's what that is more than anything. From me, you don't want to let that thing simmer too long because Rock, father time waits for no man, that's just the way it is. On Rock to get it done, this would be a great time for it. For Roman as well, Roman is in his prime at the height of his title reign. It's not going to get any higher than this so if it is that time to pull the trigger, hey man pull the trigger," said Booker.

Roman Reigns will be present on SmackDown tonight, where he could address The Rock's jab at him. The Tribal Chief also has to worry about Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles as the trio will face off in a #1 contenders match on the blue brand.