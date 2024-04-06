The Rock reacts to WWE star's honest opinion of him in a lengthy social media post

The Rock is steaming into WrestleMania XL to participate in arguably the biggest match on the card. The Brahma Bull recently reacted to a WWE star’s opinion of his backstage character.

Fans have been treated to a new version of the heel Rock they’ve never seen before. He has quickly become one of the biggest villainous characters in the company today.

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently spoke about The Rock’s character backstage. He noted that The Brahma Bull was technically his boss but continued that his aura was as incredible. He further stated that The Rock always took some time to ensure he would do what was best for business.

The Final Boss was moved by Graves' words and took to Instagram to comment on it. He wrote a lengthy post to thank Corey Graves for his kind words.

"I always felt life is so much sweeter when you’re not an a****le 😉. Thank you @wwegraves [Corey Graves] - these are very kind words, that I appreciate very much. I will shake your hand and thank you when I see you 🫱🏾‍🫲🏼" The Final Boss wrote.

He added:

"I love pro wrestling - it’s in my blood - and will do everything I can to elevate our business for all of us and our passionate global audience. It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice."

Corey Graves has become an important part of the company and a popular character on screen. He could return to the ring for a short run to entertain his fans in the future.

The Rock will return to the ring at WWE WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania 32 hosted the last match The Rock competed in eight years ago. He quickly defeated Erick Rowan to send his fans home happy after an electric performance.

The Final Boss will likely fight a longer battle at WrestleMania XL, where he will team up with Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The battle between the two sides will light up The Show of Shows on Saturday night.

It will be interesting to see how much of the in-ring action The Rock will be involved in on the first night of WrestleMania. The match will also have major implications for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns on the show's second night.

