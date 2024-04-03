What is The Rock really like backstage? Top WWE name reveals the truth

The Rock has labeled himself The Final Boss during his ongoing WWE run, and he is partially correct. As a member of TKO's Board of Directors, he is a major authority figure in the company. Therefore, he can seemingly play by his own rules.

The Brahma Bull has been cutting expletive-laden promos since turning heel, something that is rarely seen on WWE programming in today's time. As a result, some of the words he uses are censored. Meanwhile, there were rumors that some people backstage had taken issue with Rocky not abiding by PG TV rules the way everyone else had to. However, that is not the case.

Now, SmackDown commentator Corey Graves has revealed what The Final Boss is like backstage. On The Fan Morning Show, Graves mentioned that Rocky was gracious and always looking to contribute to the promotion's success.

“Yes. I say that without hesitation because I’ve had a chance to get to know him just a little bit. I wouldn’t say I ‘know’ The Rock or I’m friends with The Rock (...) You talk about presence and aura, The Rock is as big of a star in person as you would hope he would be, but he’s always incredibly gracious and will take time out of his day to do what needs to be done to make sure the business succeeds at the highest level.” (H/T: Fightful)

Since The Great One has returned to WWE, the company's business has gained much momentum, selling out tickets at the speed of light. The go-home episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania XL was completely sold out and set some new records.

The Rock is seemingly not willing to be bound by a "script"

On the March 25, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, The People's Champion told Cody Rhodes he would make the latter bleed. No one initially knew about his motives, as the microphone couldn't catch what the Hollywood megastar said.

In the closing moments of the show, The Great One brutally assaulted Rhodes while the latter was brawling with The Bloodline. The American Nightmare was left in a pool of blood, but Rocky did not stop even after the producer hinted that they were off-air.

The multi-time WWE Champion later took to social media, mentioning he wasn't bound by a script. He also uploaded a video showing Rocky going off on the abovementioned producer for trying to stop him from attacking Rhodes.

"I hate constraints and bull**it rules - and just because some @wwe producer says, “Clear” [meaning, we are no longer live on the air and the show is over] that doesn’t mean I just stop whatever I’m doing and tell everyone 'Great job.' It f***ing pi**ed me off. I can’t shut my high emotions off just because a script says we’re done."

On the latest episode of RAW, the Hollywood megastar and Roman Reigns attacked Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the closing segment. At WrestleMania XL Night One, the two sides will lock horns in a high-profile tag team match.

