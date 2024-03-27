Why does The Rock call himself The Final Boss? Meaning disclosed

Former WWE Champion Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson addresses himself with plenty of nicknames such as The People's Champ, The Great One, The Brahma Bull, and The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment. However, this time when he returned to the Stamford-based promotion, the Hollywood megastar introduced a new name for himself: The Final Boss.

Considering he isn't here to stay, it doesn't quite make him the final boss. It's unlikely that this logic didn't cross his or WWE's mind when the term was coined. Nevertheless, the former champion continues to invoke his status during his promos.

What makes The Rock The Final Boss?

Dwayne Johnson joined TKO's Board of Directors earlier this year. Since his return to the company, The Great One has invoked his off-screen status in his ongoing feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Since he is technically on the Board of Directors of the company that owns WWE, it's justifiable to call himself the boss. Unfortunately, this isn't enough to justify The Final Boss status.

What justifies his status as The Final Boss are his profanity-filled promos on social media and on WWE TV, and his recent actions on Monday Night RAW, where he busted open The American Nightmare after a vicious beatdown backstage. Not only this, but The Great One also dropped the F-bomb on live TV, seemingly marking an end to the PG era.

Also, The Rock is changing how the Bloodline Saga will progress following WrestleMania 40. He would likely turn on Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows to set up a future showdown with The Tribal Chief. Conversely, if he doesn't betray his cousin at 'Mania, then his one-on-one battle with Cody Rhodes during the summer is almost a given, considering his feud with The American Nightmare is red hot at the moment.

As The Final Boss, The Great One is certainly playing a key role in the paradigm shift needed to keep the storylines going.

The Rock has made three top superstars his ''side chicks,'' according to WWE veteran

While The Rock's involvement in Cody Rhodes vs. The Bloodline has parachuted the interest levels, some feel that The Great One has overshadowed the likes of Roman Reigns in the process.

WWE veteran Mark Henry noted on Busted Open Radio that The People's Champ has seemingly relegated Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes to supporting roles.

“I feel like The Rock has come in and somewhat made Roman [Reigns], Cody [Rhodes], and Seth [Rollins] side chicks," said Henry.

It would be fascinating to see The Final Boss's next course of action as we head into The Grandest Stage of Them All.

