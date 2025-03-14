The Rock receives rare praise amidst latest heel run from fellow WWE Superstar

Like his role last year, The Rock is back for WrestleMania season. He is instigating yet another rivalry with Cody Rhodes, this time with John Cena by his side. This has led him to receive a ton of criticism, but recently, he received some rare praise from a fellow WWE Superstar.

It is unusual for a heel to receive praise, especially if it isn't from another heel. However, that is exactly the case, as Natalya has tweeted about The Final Boss. The 42-year-old superstar had nothing but good things to say, but the reason behind it had nothing to do with WWE.

Outside his responsibilities with the Stamford-based promotion, The Rock wears many hats. He is a family man, a businessman, and an actor. Recently, it was announced that he would be working with legendary director Martin Scorsese on a crime film based in Hawaii.

This was huge news, and he took to X to share it, revealing that he would be working on the film with Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Emily Blunt. Natalya responded to this tweet, expressing how proud she is of The Rock.

"Very proud of you-," she wrote.

So far, few details about the film have been revealed, and even the title is a mystery. That said, it will be exciting to see The People's Champ on the silver screen once it comes out.

WWE is reportedly considering an interesting name for the pair of The Rock and John Cena

Going forward, The Final Boss has full 'ownership' of John Cena and his soul for obvious storyline purposes. He intends on helping The Leader of the Cenation win his record-breaking 17th World Championship, and in return, he will get a Corporate Champion.

Considering the two of them will be a team for the foreseeable future, it's only ideal that WWE give them a name. According to reports from WrestleVotes, an interesting name has been considered: "The Rock and Soul Connection."

This, of course, is one of perhaps several ideas, and nothing has been confirmed just yet. It will be interesting to see what WWE settles on when all is said and done.

