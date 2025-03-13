WWE's reported new name for The Rock & John Cena's pairing revealed (Exclusive)

The Rock and John Cena are now WWE's ultimate heel pairing, and it's not going to stop there. A new report has revealed the name they might be called going forward.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC discussed an interesting creative direction for John Cena and The Rock. According to them, one of the names being considered is "The Rock and Soul Connection".

While the "Soul" part of it might seem like it has to do with John Cena selling his soul to The Rock, it's actually not that. It's reportedly a way to pay tribute to "The Soulman" Rocky Johnson, aka The Rock's father.

The potential name for the John Cena-Rock pairing raises a few key questions

The "Rock and Soul Connection" is a name that's going to get people talking, and it's most certainly going to elicit a big response from fans on social media. However, it raises a few questions.

For one, does this mean that the storyline with The Rock & Cena will extend beyond just WrestleMania? Or is it simply a pairing made for WrestleMania? Another major question is whether this means that The Rock's story with The Bloodline is over or not.

While it seems like there's some unfinished business with The Bloodline, it largely feels as though the time to do a Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match has passed, with The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes being the top bout that many want to see next year at WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans.

It would make a lot of sense to go in that direction because it would be another story to play out over the course of three years - similar to how The Rock appeared in three consecutive WrestleManias between 2011 and 2013 to set up his story with John Cena.

The Rock explicitly stated that he doesn't believe that his story with Cody needs to lead to a match, but that could be a statement made to throw people off.

