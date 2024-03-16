The Rock references 37-year-old female RAW star on SmackDown this week

The Rock came out alone this week on WWE SmackDown with all guns blazing. After changing his entrance theme, or rather reverting to the iconic Hollywood Rock theme, he took a shot at Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins while referencing a 37-year-old female star.

The Great One's concert on the blue brand was almost exclusively targeted at Cody Rhodes - whom he threatened and sent a disturbing message to. He called him a mistake, a combination of drugs and cond**s from Dusty Rhodes. He roasted Seth Rollins too, albeit in a much lighter way. He made the comparison between The Visionary and his wife Becky Lynch.

Addressing the World Heavyweight Champion, he made a comment, stating that his wife, the 37-year-old Becky Lynch, was more popular than he was.

"Cacklin' and dancin' is all that you do, no wonder your wife is more popular than you. You're so desperate to make them cheer, but The Rock is going to make your title disappear. You're simply an embarrassment son, Just like Ja Morant when he's waving a gun."

Rollins, though, is unlikely to be embarrassed by the dig that The Great One took tonight. In fact, The Rock reportedly personally requested to work with Becky Lynch on the SmakDown on FOX premiere - where they both took out King Corbin.

At the time, Becky Lynch was WWE's hottest star by far.

It pales in comparison to what the newest Bloodline member said about Cody Rhodes tonight.

