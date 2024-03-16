The Rock references iconic movie role while he buries Cody Rhodes verbally on SmackDown

The Rock made a reference to one of his iconic movie roles while he buried Cody Rhodes on the mic during the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Rock and Rhodes have been feuding ever since the former returned and wanted to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The American Nightmare did not let that happen and decided to challenge Reigns at The Show of Shows. This rivalry intensified after The Brahma Bull slapped the Royal Rumble winner at the WrestleMania 40 press event.

The American Nightmare was able to return the favor last week when he slapped The Rock after the latter took some personal shots at him.

Tonight on SmackDown, The Rock was on the blue brand for his concert. He pulled no punches as he took shots at Rhodes as well as Seth Rollins. He didn't even spare the 'Cody crybabies' as well.

However, after the concert, he cut a scathing promo mocking The American Nightmare. He also mentioned Rhodes' family and told his mother that he was going to beat up the star viciously with a belt. He then said that he would hand that belt to The American Nightmare's mother and tell her, "What can I say except you're welcome." This is a reference to a soundtrack from The Brahma Bull's movie titled Moana.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes will respond to these personal comments made by The Great One.

