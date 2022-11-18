The Rock reflects on the 26th anniversary of his WWE debut

26 years ago, The Rock made his WWE in-ring debut at Madison Square Garden. Who would've thought that the goofy-looking rookie would become one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time? The megastar has also reflected on his debut.

Since his debut, The Rock has enjoyed a stellar career where he became one of the company's top guys. But the journey wasn't easy. Although he debuted as a babyface, the fans didn't take to him, and he was heavily booed. It wasn't until he changed his gimmick and became a heel that he found success in the company.

Recently, The Great One reflected on his 26-year-long career on Twitter by joking that while he was the hardest worker in the room, he became famous for wearing a fanny pack.

"Wow 26yrs ago What a fateful night in Madison Square Garden having my first ever wrestling match for @wwe. That big kid who was willing to be the hardest worker in the room would go on to only become famous for wearing a fanny pack. Seriously tho, what a grateful journey," The Rock wrote.

Fans react to The Rock's tweet

Fans quickly hit reply and let the Brahma Bull know what they thought of his 26-year-long career. Many appreciated the former WWE Champion's career:

Some fans wanted to see Rock wrestle for one more match.

FrankWu @DrakeWu98 @TheRock @WWE We are all waiting THE ONE LAST MATCH @TheRock @WWE We are all waiting THE ONE LAST MATCH

One fan commented on Rock's outfit and hair.

Another fan joked that despite looking into the wrong camera, he still became a big Hollywood star.

Thatkidkali89 @thatkidkali89 @TheRock @WWE Even thought you kept looking into the wrong camera thr whole time you still became a big Hollywood star. Such an inspiration @TheRock @WWE Even thought you kept looking into the wrong camera thr whole time you still became a big Hollywood star. Such an inspiration

A fan fondly remembered the fanny pack.

Although he hasn't wrestled in years, some rumors suggest Rock will return for another match at WrestleMania. However, that depends on his busy Hollywood schedule.

Do you want to see The Great One wrestle again? Sound off in the comments section.

