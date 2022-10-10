"Something special for me" The Rock reflects on being handed a baby through the crowd

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most well-known personalities on the planet. For someone with this level of fame, it is not uncommon for fans to present gifts to the Hollywood actor. But while promoting his upcoming movie in Mexico, he was handed one of the most unusual offerings, an infant baby.

The 8-time World Champion is one of the highest-grossing actors of the past few years. He is currently on tour to promote his upcoming film, DC's Black Adam.His global tour recently reached Mexico City, where the 50-year-old and his fellow cast members were surrounded by thousands of fans.

In a now-viral clip that he shared on Instagram, we see a baby crowd-surfing towards Johnson. He picks up the child and gestures towards their parents. In the caption of the video, he described how this moment was special for him and the baby's parents:

"Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her. I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift. This beautiful, serene, present and trusting angel is Luciana. One day, I bet she’ll inspire all those around her. And whatever this moment meant for her emotional father - means it meant something special for me too," The Rock wrote.

The clip currently has 3.8 Million Likes on The Great One's Instagram page and has been extensively shared across all social media.

The Rock gives a massive update for his US Presidential plans

Former WWE Superstar The Rock was seriously considering running in the US Presidential elections in 2024. This was bolstered by a recent survey which found that 46% Americans are willing to support him. But now, The Most Electrifying Man in All Entertainment has put these claims to rest, saying that running in the election is "off the table."

Citing his responsibilities as a father, the actor claimed that a Presidential push would take up a huge chunk of time from his life, the time he would rather spend being a father:

"[Running for president is] off the table. Yes. It is off the table," The Rock said. "I will say this because it requires the B-Side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. That's the most important thing to me is being a daddy. Number 1. Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughter's life ... My first daughter's growing up in this critical age, at this critical time in her life and that's what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughter. "

CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 @CBSSunday Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." https://t.co/38DltxUFej

With The Rock being speculated to be the main event WrestleMania 39 along with cousin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, we might see him on WWE TV in the coming months.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far