Throughout the years, The Rock has built quite a reputation for himself as a hard worker and professional. It's probably one of the reasons why he has been so successful in Hollywood.

In what is becoming a regular event on Twitter, The Rock responded to an old scene from WWE in 2001, featuring former WWE writer Kristian Harloff.

The Rock's scene with Kristian Harloff for WWE in 2001

A twitter user noted Harloff's recent appearance with John Rocha, where he discussed the 'hilarious' Rock story. A twitter user tweeted the Harloff-Rock video, which The Rock responded to.

The story was the best, two years later I ran into you at a birthday party, we talked for a bit, and you did this same exact thing to me at end of night. Life copying art. Ha hope all is well. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) July 23, 2020

Harloff seemed to indicate that The Rock did the same thing as a joke in a more personal setting. It's interesting to note that The Rock consistently has moments like these on social media, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.

For those who don't know, Kristian Harloff is the creator of the SchmoeDown Movie Trivia contest. Harloff has made a name for himself on YouTube as a movie reviewer, podcaster, interviewer and also serving as a former vice president of development at Collider Video.

He now runs the SchmoeDown Entertainment Network which concurrently runs the movie trivia contest in various forms and will also feature Chris Jericho against Kevin Smith in a movie trivia contest.

As noted, Kristian Harloff got his start as a WWE writer in 2001 and had even shared a scene with The Rock, when he was (probably) the WCW Champion in 2001.