The Rock is responsible for a major change in WWE, according to veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock has been on a tear on WWE television recently. The third-generation pro wrestler has appeared on the past two editions of RAW and made a massive statement by assaulting his WrestleMania opponents. Rocky's edgy promos and segments have led some fans to compare the promotion's current product to that of the Attitude Era. Vince Russo has now commented on the potential change.

The Bloodline stood tall once again after interfering in the main event of this week's RAW. Seth Rollins faced Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules Match after the former issued a challenge earlier in the night. The melee saw members of the Samoan faction take down Rollins and Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Vince Russo feels the reason some fans think the Attitude Era is back is because of The Rock's recent character work. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former head writer said WWE might not offer edgier content on its weekly shows after The Great One left for Hollywood.

"There's people talking that the Attitude Era, this, the other thing and the language, Bro, it's [The] Rock. It's [The] Rock. It's nobody else, it's The Rock, so we'll see when he leaves." (1:01:00 - 1:01:10)

The Rock has been pushing the boundaries as part of his new Final Boss gimmick. He will play a prominent role at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7 in Philadelphia.

