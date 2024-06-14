The Rock reveals why he almost broke character at WWE WrestleMania after spot with Cody Rhodes

The Rock and his cousin Roman Reigns joined forces to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match at WWE WrestleMania XL. The Final Boss recently revealed that he almost broke character during that square-off following a spot with The American Nightmare.

The Rock's match at this year's Show of Shows was his first since he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds eight years ago. Before that, he squared off against John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in 2013, during which he suffered multiple injuries. Hence, the 52-year-old was concerned about his pace ahead of his tag team match at WrestleMania XL.

In an interview with ESPN, he also disclosed that he was worried about the sync between him and the three other WWE Superstars with whom he had never shared the ring.

Meanwhile, The Final Boss revealed that he almost broke character after receiving a Cody Cutter from The American Nightmare because he was happy with how they perfected their timing:

"We connected with that big Cody Cutter off the ropes, which required insane f***ing timing, which we had never done before," Johnson said. "We were like, all right, we have some confidence in our abilities here. When he hit me with that and the way the crowd responded, I remember laying there and just being so f***ing happy, but I don't want to laugh or smile," he said. [H/T: ESPN]

The four WWE Superstars received a standing ovation after the match

Speaking to ESPN, Seth Rollins' wife, former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, revealed what happened backstage after the match ended with The Rock and Roman Reigns' victory.

The Man disclosed that the four superstars exchanged hugs in Gorilla as they received a standing ovation from everyone there, including WWE CCO Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, The Rock's daughter, NXT General Manager Ava, and The Wiseman Paul Heyman. The former Women's World Champion stated that everyone felt they had done something special.

"Sometimes you come back from a match and you just know that you've done something special. And everybody had that feeling," she said. [H/T: ESPN]

Before going on a break to film a movie, The Rock promised to come after Rhodes upon his return. Meanwhile, The Final Boss recently teased a massive match at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if the 52-year-old will square off against The American Nightmare at next year's Show of Shows.

