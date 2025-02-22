The Rock reveals Cody Rhodes already shared huge moment with him backstage after WWE SmackDown segment; potential decision made

The Rock came to WWE SmackDown and demanded Cody Rhodes'ke jaan soul. He's now revealed what happened when he went backstage after the segment.

The Final Boss was announced for SmackDown suddenly yesterday. His return changed everything immediately. He pulled Cody Rhodes from his six-man tag team match that he was set to take part in later in the night. Instead, he had to enter the ring with him.

In the post-SmackDown press conference, The Rock revealed what happened when they were done and went backstage. He said that after the event was done and they were backstage, they shared a few shots of tequila. The fact that they were sharing shots of tequila after the Final Boss made him an offer to turn and be his "champion" and to give him his soul, may be indicative of what's to come.

While Cody Rhodes will officially make his decision at Elimination Chamber, the star has already been very friendly with him backstage.

During his promo, The Rock had demanded that Cody Rhodes work as his champion and that in return, his time in WWE would be much easier, with The Final Boss getting whatever he wanted.

Fans will have to tune into Elimination Chamber to see what Rhodes decides.

