  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • The Rock reveals Cody Rhodes already shared huge moment with him backstage after WWE SmackDown segment; potential decision made

The Rock reveals Cody Rhodes already shared huge moment with him backstage after WWE SmackDown segment; potential decision made

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 22, 2025 04:51 GMT
Is it already decided (Credit: WWE.com)
Is it already decided (Credit: WWE.com)

The Rock came to WWE SmackDown and demanded Cody Rhodes'ke jaan soul. He's now revealed what happened when he went backstage after the segment.

Ad

The Final Boss was announced for SmackDown suddenly yesterday. His return changed everything immediately. He pulled Cody Rhodes from his six-man tag team match that he was set to take part in later in the night. Instead, he had to enter the ring with him.

In the post-SmackDown press conference, The Rock revealed what happened when they were done and went backstage. He said that after the event was done and they were backstage, they shared a few shots of tequila. The fact that they were sharing shots of tequila after the Final Boss made him an offer to turn and be his "champion" and to give him his soul, may be indicative of what's to come.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While Cody Rhodes will officially make his decision at Elimination Chamber, the star has already been very friendly with him backstage.

Ad

During his promo, The Rock had demanded that Cody Rhodes work as his champion and that in return, his time in WWE would be much easier, with The Final Boss getting whatever he wanted.

Fans will have to tune into Elimination Chamber to see what Rhodes decides.

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी