The Rock reveals his life was legitimately in danger; faced dangerous issue flying last night

The Rock has now revealed that he was in a terrifying situation while flying last night. He has talked about the issue and mentioned being afraid for his life.

The WWE star recently apologized on his social media for not being at the opening of the UFL game and talked about what happened.

The Rock revealed that he had a scary incident with his plane. He faced some issues, and the pilot came to talk to him about it. He was told that they had to turn the plane around as flying over water was unsafe.

"Last night we had some issues with the plane. About 35 to 40 minutes into the flight, the pilot comes back to me, he gets down on one knee. He faces me, and face-to-face, and it's just me on the plane, just me and the crew. He says to me, 'Mr. Johnson, I'm sorry to inform you, but we cannot continue to fly over the ocean. We have a problem. We have to turn the plane around and we have to land back at Hawaii. You have my word, I will land you back safely on the island.' And I so appreciate his demeanor, his name is Captain David," explained the Rock.

The star, who recently helped John Cena turn heel, was told it was a hydraulics issue with overheating. Unfortunately, it could not be fixed in the air safely, especially with the computer informing them that flying was unsafe. He said that he appreciated God, the universe, and the crew.

"He explained to me what happened and he said, that it was a Hydraulics issue with overheating. And he said to me, 'There are some issues we can work out as we are in the air, and then there are some issues that we're not going to take a chance, especially over the ocean, and especially when the computer of the airplane is saying, don't fly anymore over the ocean, you got to get back on land.'"

The Rock went on to talk about how everyone has experienced turbulence and that there are times when people wonder if that is how they will lose their lives. He added that when the pilot came to talk to him and went back, he was left worried and asked the attendant for a drink.

He said that when he was alone with his drink and hoping for the best, considering his mortality, he realized what was important in life and the worries and other things that didn't matter.

"We've all experienced turbulence on airplanes. Some of us, I'm sure, like me, like you guys, have experienced some really f***ing crazy turbulence, where you're like holy s***. Drinks are flying, luggage is flying, everything is going there, and you can't help but think, it's human, nature, that man, is this it? Is this how I check out? But when the pilot comes out and has a conversation with you, and he gets down on one knee, and then he goes back to the cockpit, the flight attendant, Karin, she was amazing... And when you're back there alone, with your drink, and thinking about this, and everything is crossed, hoping you make it back safely, you start to realize really quickly, the sh** that is really important in life and the sh** that does not matter."

The Rock has a big challenge at WrestleMania

Last year, the Rock tried to help Roman Reigns win and defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

He tried to convert him to his side ahead of this year's show but failed.

The Rock now has the challenge of helping John Cena win and defeat Rhodes to become the 17-time World Champion.

