The Rock reveals newest member of his family in heartwarming video

The Rock's family just got bigger. In a recent video, he revealed the newest member of his family.

While The Rock is taking Hollywood by storm, he also has an amazing personal life. He lives with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana. They even have a dog named Turbo. The couple has built a cozy life for themselves, and now this family has welcomed a new member - a puppy named Rosie Blue Honeybuns Johnson.

In a recent social media post, the WWE star shared how his daughters brought home a puppy. He showed the pup's face on camera and revealed that Turbo was unhappy with the new addition.

"Me and my guy Turbo were doing just fine, with being the only two dudes in a house full of estrogen. Until the girls brought home this little ball of puppy misery and joy kill, named…Rosie Blue Honeybuns Johnson. Turbo’s so disgusted he refuses to even look at the camera and little Rosie Honeybuns here thinks by snuggling in my lap with her cute snores and kisses that somehow she can capture me and Turbo’s cold, black hearts. Well if she thinks that then I got some ocean front puppy property to sell her in Arizona."

Check out his post below:

Vince Russo believes The Rock was responsible for John Cena's heel turn

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena shocked the WWE Universe when he turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes brutally. Cena and rapper Travis Scott held down The American Nightmare while The Rock embarrassingly belted him.

On his The Brand podcast, Vince Russo pointed out that WWE had no one to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 when The Final Boss and Brian Gewirtz intervened and turned John Cena heel.

"They booked Jey Uso and Gunther, which is not a main event by the way. Now, they realize we gotta pull something out of our a*se* that's gotta be really strong. So they looked up and down the roster. Who are they gonna book Cody Rhodes against, bro?" He continued, "They had nobody. Nobody to book Cody against at WrestleMania. Enter the Rock who seems to add two months of a shining light every year. Enter The Rock, enter Gewirtz, and now we're gonna turn John Cena heel."

It will be interesting to see if The Final Boss will be involved in John Cena's match at WrestleMania 41.

