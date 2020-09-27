The Rock has never been one for politics, but the question has been asked in the past. After Donald Trump was elected in 2016, there was talk of him becoming a candidate himself in 2020, though it never came to pass. A couple of months ago, The Rock took to Instagram to criticize Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the presidential election now a few weeks away, The Rock revealed on Twitter that he's endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice-President of the United States, respectively.

The Rock says that he spoke with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The Rock said that he has certainly not done anything like this in the past, but this election was the most critical he has seen in decades. He said:

"Look, I've got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on, is the conversation and the dialogue and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part. Now, this is something that I've certainly not done in the past, so I'm gonna go big. You guys know me, If I go, I go big! So, guys, I had the opportunity to sit down with Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris to talk about a number of important issues that we're facing as a country. I thought it was a great and extremely productive conversation that we had. And as a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I'm endorsing them to become President, and Vice President of our United States."

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.



Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.



We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

The Rock reflected on his father's passing earlier in the year and didn't get a chance to say goodbye to him. He also said that he always told him that respect is given when it's earned. The Rock revealed that this was his first question to both Biden and Harris.

It's interesting to note that last year, The Rock said he would not vote for Trump, but was still unclear of who he was going to vote for.

