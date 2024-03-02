The Rock not on Roman Reigns' side; is secretly helping Cody Rhodes, says Attitude Era star

The Rock appeared on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, where he spoke to Roman Reigns and proposed a new stipulation of WrestleMania. However, an Attitude Era star believes there must be a fault in his logic. The Blue Meanie pointed out the hint during the show.

Not only did the Great One not accept Cody Rhodes' challenge, but he turned it around on him completely. He said he wanted Roman Reigns and himself to face Seth Rollins and Rhodes. If the latter duo won, then The Bloodline members would be banned from the ringside area for Reigns' match against Cody Rhodes the following night.

If Reigns and The Rock won, it would be "Bloodline Rules" for that match, where the Anoa'i Family members could do anything they wanted.

The Blue Meanie pointed out how The Rock gestured after the announcement with his finger out, circling it in red and putting it in his Facebook post. He also noted that Paul Heyman seemed to notice it as well.

He posted it, saying that The Brahma Bull was not really on Reigns' side and would betray him. He also added that he was doing what he was doing to help Cody Rhodes.

"The Rock is definitely NOT on Roman's side. It's all a ruse to help Cody."

It remains to be seen if that's the case, but there has been speculation about the same before.

The Rock will not have a singles match at WrestleMania

Although there was expectation surrounding The Great One's match at WrestleMania, he will not have a singles match at the show.

When he first returned, fans thought he would face Reigns, but that was not the case. Rhodes staked his claim for the title challenge against Reigns, with the Brahma Bull now having a tag match instead.

It's not certain if the match will end Rock's run in WWE or if the Reigns vs Rock match will take place down the line.

