The Rock's bad blood with Triple H destroyed WrestleMania plans, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the reason behind The Rock's absence from WrestleMania 41. The star was missing from the grand event last week.

Fans expected to see The Final Boss at The Show of Shows. He was a major force in John Cena turning heel on Cody Rhodes. However, after the events at Elimination Chamber, the Hollywood star stepped aside and let the spotlight shine on Cena and Cody Rhodes.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo recalled that The Rock was scheduled to compete against Roman Reigns last year, but the plans were changed.

"Mac, if you remember, there was the in-ring where Cody Rhodes cut the promo with Roman Reigns. He said two things. He said, 'We're gonna take everything from you.' And then, he said, 'We're not gonna have a title match.' He said that. Because this was the plan. Cody was supposed to take the Ula Fala from him, the Head of the Table. Cody was gonna beat him for that, and The Rock was going to take the belt," he said.

Russo explained that The Rock did not appreciate his plans being altered and decided to set up the creative team this year. He felt this was The Final Boss' way of exacting revenge from Triple H and WWE for last year's booking fiasco.

"They changed it. Bro, that's been sitting with The Rock all year, man. That's been sitting with him. This was his revenge tour, man! I'm gonna make an appearance. I'm gonna set this whole thing up, and you ain't ever seeing me again. And all the sh*t is falling on Triple H's lap!" [From 10:33 onwards]

Recently, during a podcast with WWE announcer Pat McAfee, The Brahma Bull explained that he wanted the spotlight to be on Cena's historic 17th World Title win, and this is why he didn't show up at WrestleMania 41.

