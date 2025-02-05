  • home icon
  The Rock's daughter addresses women's locker room drama

The Rock's daughter addresses women's locker room drama

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 05, 2025 00:18 GMT
WWE NXT General Manager Ava hard at work
WWE NXT General Manager Ava hard at work (Photo Credit: Ava on X)

The Rock's daughter Ava joined WWE almost five years ago, making history as the first fourth generation superstar. The 23-year-old has held a few different roles, and had a few special moments with her legendary father. Ava has now addressed a pressing matter ahead of the weekly NXT show.

WWE's self-proclaimed Final Girl had a brief in-ring run with The Schism, but was promoted to the role of NXT General Manager just over one year ago. The youngest WWE GM in history knows all about locker-room drama, as did her father, The Rock, and she's not surprised to hear rumors on beef going around the women's division this week.

Ava took to X today and announced that she will squash the women's drama on tonight's NXT with what is being billed as a "HUGE" tag team match. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley will face Zaria and Sol Ruca. The Rock's oldest daughter promised that this will be a can't-miss NXT episode.

The road to Vengeance Day will continue on tonight's loaded live NXT episode as the following has also been announced: Charlotte Flair returns to NXT, A-Town Down Under vs. Oba Femi and Trick Williams, Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne, an appearance by Lexis King, plus a Vengeance Day Summit with Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia.

Edited by Harish Raj S
