The Rock's daughter Ava announces massive match for WrestleMania weekend

The Rock's daughter and WWE star Ava has announced a huge six-woman tag match for the upcoming NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event.

Tensions have escalated between Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail ever since Jayne betrayed her and Chase University. In last week's episode, Jayne, Kiana James, and Izzi Dame launched an attack on Thea Hail. However, Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley rushed to Hail's aid, evening the odds.

After Jacy Jayne secured a victory over Fallon Henley during this week's show, she confronted Thea Hail backstage. Jayne made it clear she had no intention of being friends with her, revealing that she only helped Chase U to reclaim her spotlight.

Hail, infuriated by Jayne's words, sought out The Rock's daughter, Ava. Frustrated by the escalating drama, the NXT General Manager said she'd had enough. She announced that all six women involved could settle their differences inside the ring at NXT Stand & Deliver.

It will be fascinating to see which of these two teams emerges victorious this Saturday. NXT Stand & Deliver is set for April 6 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, which will take place right before the first night of WrestleMania 40.

