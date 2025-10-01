The Rock's daughter Ava, CM Punk, Michelle McCool, and others react to WWE star's emotional personal update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including The Rock's daughter Ava, CM Punk, and Michelle McCool, recently took to social media to react to a popular star's emotional update. The name in question is ring announcer Alicia Taylor.Alicia Taylor recently took to Instagram to reveal that she was celebrating a milestone sobriety date for herself. She also sent an emotional message, writing that she was filled with gratitude and peace. The star added that she was sharing her milestone to encourage her followers who were still struggling to quit alcohol.&quot;Celebrating a milestone sobriety date today. Full of gratitude, peace, and serenity. Sharing for those who are still in [a] struggle ✨🙏🏽#soberissexy #sobriety #soberliving #soberlife #bythegraceofgod #trusttheprocess #onedayatatime #redemption,&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities, including The Rock's daughter Ava, Zoey Stark, Pat McAfee, Drew Gulak, Sam Roberts, Natalya, Karrion Kross, Chelsea Green, Nikkita Lyons, Ridge Holland, and more, reacted with a like on Alicia Taylor's Instagram post.Meanwhile, CM Punk, Michelle McCool, Nia Jax, Megan Morant, Jaida Parker, Samantha Irvin, McKenzie Mitchell, Mia Yim, Kelani Jordan, and Lilian Garcia left wholesome comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Alicia Taylor's Instagram]Alicia Taylor thanked WWE CCO Triple H after leaving NXT last yearAfter getting called up to the main roster in 2024, Alicia Taylor took to Instagram to thank NXT fans, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and others for making her journey in the developmental brand special. She also highlighted that she was excited to start her journey as a ring announcer in SmackDown. &quot;Longest Reigning 🎤 Champ of NXT. Thank you to the @wwenxt faithful that show support in #Orlando EVERY. SINGLE. WEEK. Thank you to my NXT family, HBK, Triple H, Bloom, @vicjosephwwe, the coaches, PC staff, and everyone that has made NXT so incredibly special….since I walked through the doors in December 2018. NXT is left in good hands! BIG welcome to @austinmromero 🎙️🎙️🎙️Special shout out to my @wwe tag team partner and Day One Ish @joeprado39 And now…let the BLUE BRAND BEGIN! #Smackdown … LFG!!!!!! 💙💙💙💙,&quot; Alicia Taylor shared.Since her main roster call-up, Taylor has been doing an incredible job as a ring announcer. She has also worked on RAW, SmackDown, and on several premium live events.