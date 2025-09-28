Popular WWE star makes emotional announcement; CM Punk reacts

A popular WWE name made an emotional announcement today on social media, and CM Punk responded. The Second City Saint teamed up with AJ Lee to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza last weekend. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor took to Instagram today to celebrate her sobriety. She noted that she had reached a milestone today and sent a heartfelt message to anyone who was still struggling with addiction. &quot;Celebrating a milestone sobriety date today. Full of gratitude, peace and serenity. Sharing for those who are still in struggle ✨🙏🏽,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCM Punk responded to Alicia Taylor's post, and she reacted to his message. You can check out the interaction between Punk and Taylor in the image below. Punk reacted to Taylor's announcement on Instagram. [Image credit: Alicia Taylor's Instagram]Punk and AJ Lee defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. Lee trapped Lynch in the Black Widow for the submission victory. Bill Apter suggests AEW is copying CM Punk's storyline in WWEWrestling veteran Bill Apter recently suggested that AEW was copying CM Punk's WWE storyline. Punk used to be in All Elite Wrestling, but his time in the promotion came to an end following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All Out 2023. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter noted that Beth Phoenix showed up in All Elite Wrestling to help Adam Copeland (formerly known as Edge) around the same time that AJ Lee returned to assist Punk. &quot;Well I think it's uh, it's the timing that CM Punk and his wife are now teaming, kind of what they based it on. But, to see Beth Phoenix, Adam Copeland's wife back now, um, helping Adam after his attack by FTR and Stokely Hathaway. I think eventually Beth Phoenix is gonna get involved with the lady in the Patriarchy,&quot; he said. de la luna @vy1inLINKcouples costume idea: aj lee and cm punkAJ Lee had not competed in a match in over a decade before her return last weekend at WWE Wrestlepalooza. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Punk and Lee in the weeks ahead on WWE television.