  • The Rock's daughter Ava forced to interfere in backstage brawl after Stephanie Vaquer gets slapped across the face

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 26, 2025 02:34 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Ava is the current GM of NXT (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

The Rock's daughter, NXT General Manager Ava, had a busy night at WWE Battleground 2025. She was forced to step in and stop a brawl after Stephanie Vaquer was slapped across the face by a 28-year-old star.

In the aftermath of Stephanie Vaquer's incredible title defense, all eyes were on two AAA names: Dalys la Caribean and Chik Tormenta. The two veterans had a staredown with Vaquer both before and after her title defense. Later, backstage, they argued with Vaquer.

After Ava stepped in to interfere, the 28-year-old Jacy Jayne, who was a background figure, capitalized and slapped Stephanie Vaquer across her face. This infuriated the NXT Women's Champion, and the General Manager, Ava, was forced to further separate the two.

It was insanity, but that certainly represents the state of the NXT Women's division. Many consider this division to be the best in all of wrestling. For Vaquer, she knows exactly what she's dealing with and has made it clear that she wants to reach the top without stomping and trampling over others.

Jacy Jayne doesn't seem to care, and neither do Vaquer's two AAA veterans rivals.

While nothing is official yet, one can expect a title defense against Jacy Jayne soon, as well as a possible appearance from Vaquer at Worlds Collide.

Rohit Nath

